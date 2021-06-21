Signs your gutter needs a clean with Rotorua's leading house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Gutters are an integral part of your home but it is often overlooked when it comes to cleaning and maintaining the outside of a house. Left unchecked and uncleaned clogged gutters can wreak havoc on your home says Rotorua’s leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services.

The Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions get their fair share of rain which means our gutters are working overtime to ensure that rains get properly funnelled. A clogged gutter can cause water to spill over the sides. At first, it might appear to be a slight trickle, but if it’s left too long without being fixed it can quickly turn into a full-on waterfall during periods of heavy rain.

“Water gushing over the edges of your gutters can lead to dangerous and expensive water damages, such as roof and foundation issues,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Have you spotted streaks or stains along your home’s siding? That is another sign that your gutters need to be cleaned. As stated above, when water isn’t funnelled properly through your gutter, subsequent water build-up has nowhere to flow, so it starts to leak over and down your home’s siding.

Leaves, dirt and other debris will always find a way to get in your gutters. This is one of the major reasons to have your gutters cleaned a couple of times per year. The dirt, leaves, twigs, and debris can not only clog your gutters, but can also prevents all sorts of creepy crawlies from making a home in your gutter.

Are your gutters turning into a forest? That means that there is an overabundance amount of dirt that needs to be cleaned out. This coating of soil that becomes an ideal home for the seeds that get blown into the gutter. “Plant growth is one of the most obvious signs that your gutters need to be cleaned out,” adds Johnny.

If you can’t recall the last time you had your gutters cleaned, you will probably be in serious need of a cleaning as well as an inspection. “It is a good idea to have your gutter system cleaned two to four times a year to ensure your gutters are working to protect your home properly,” adds Johnny. Exterior Washing Services specialise in providing expert gutter clearing and gutter cleaning service.

Need a gutter clean? For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361. Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates across the Waikato and Bay Of Plenty.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

