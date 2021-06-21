Eunice Taylor Ltd Have Decades of Experience in Selling Lampshades in NZ

Established in 1925, Eunice Taylor Ltd is one of the oldest New Zealand lighting companies, proudly providing decades of experience in offering ambient feature lighting, and their quality, expertise and experience are the hallmarks of their excellence.

Eunice Taylor Ltd collaborates with architects, interior designers and specifiers to manufacture and supply bespoke commercial and exclusive designer lighting to hotels throughout Australasia, from motels and multi-room hotels to boutique hotels and lodges.

Their extensive ranges of lamps and lampshades include New Zealand made and imported designer lighting. For all hotel projects, both new-builds and refurbishments, lamps and lampshades for bedside tables, desks, floor lamps, ceiling pendants and wall sconces are either made to specifications supplied or procured from their trusted suppliers and customised to requirements.

Eunice Taylor Ltd is a New Zealand lighting wholesaler, manufacturer and procurer of lighting, with extensive ranges of classic and contemporary table, floor, wall lights, chandeliers and wall sconces.

They are the trusted manufacturer and wholesale supplier of New Zealand custom made lampshades for table, floor, wall lamps and pendants in fabric, wallpaper or parchment, and for their expert team of shade makers, with more than 50 years’ experience between them, any shape or size lampshade is made to the highest standard.

Imported empire, tapered drum and oval shades are also available in a range of standard sizes for table and floor lamps. Eunice Taylor Ltd restore, recover and repair traditional style and contemporary lampshades, and old lamps can be rewired to current standards.

