For All Your Wet Weather Gear This Winter Shop at All Round Safety

AUCKLAND

Auckland is notorious for its high rainfall, and winter in particularly means that high quality wet weather gear is essential for anyone working outside. All Round Safety are proud to stock one of New Zealand largest ranges of Wet Weather Gear, and have a range of wet weather jackets in various weights to keep you dry in any season. This includes light rain jackets for the summer months and fully lined rain coats for the colder winter months, with a full range of men’s and women’s sizes.

All Round Safety have Hi Vis Wet Weather clothing, including temporary traffic management control wet weather jackets and trousers, which meets the conditions of the CoPTTM of the New Zealand Transport Association, as well as meeting the AS/NZS 4602.1:2011 standards for Hi Visibility.

In regards to waterproofing, their suits are made of material that meets or exceeds EN343 waterproof and durability standard, as well as breathability standards. This keeps the rain out while still allowing sweat to evaporate, which is critical to staying dry while working. Clothing that doesn’t breath may keep the rain off but if it doesn’t let sweat evaporate so you will get wet from the inside out. Meeting the durability standards ensures that you are investing in quality wet weather work wear that will last on the job.

Hypothermia is a real risk for people working all day in exposed locations during winter months in New Zealand. As an employer you are legally responsible for ensuring your staff have suitable clothing to perform their duties without risking their health. Clothing like the Bison Extreme Line Jacket will ensure your staff remain dry, and features like adjustable hood and storm cuffs are just the start.

The jacket is constructed from STRATATEK fabric, a three layer fabric that combines the durability of Polyester on the outer layer, with a PU membrane layer in the middle for unrivalled breathability and a super tough tricot knit layer inside to protect the membrane. It also has a full zip out thermal lining giving you 4-season comfort in one jacket and sealed seams for ultimate water resistance.

All Round Safety can also screen print your company logo or position descriptions such as site manager, traffic warden or other custom messages on the wet weather gear as required, so for more information on wet weather gear NZ please go to https://www.allroundsafety.co.nz .