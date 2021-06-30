Why You Should Choose Invisalign From Primecare Dental

Primecare Dental has the highest quality services for Invisalign that Auckland has to offer, and as they say, “If you have orthodontic problems or alignment issues with your teeth, you don’t need to subject yourself to months of bulky and uncomfortable metal braces masking your smile and inhibiting your confidence”.

Their team of professionals can help patients who are considering orthodontics decide which treatment is most appropriate for their specific needs. Many patients ask their team about the advantages of using Invisalign over traditional braces, which they explain as follows.

Invisalign uses removable trays to straighten the teeth instead of brackets glued to the teeth and connected with wires.

Invisalign provides precise treatment, as digital imaging is used to create the trays.

Invisalign treatment allows patients to get a brand-new smile without having to hide behind metal appliances to do so.

Invisalign trays are removable, so patients can maintain their oral health and wellness with brushing and flossing.

Invisalign is comparable in cost with traditional braces and is more discreet.

Invisalign can be used for teenagers or adults who understand the importance of complying with their treatment. Invisalign allows patients to achieve the smile they’ve always wanted.

Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are a transparent, plastic form of dental braces used to adjust teeth. The process is done using clear plastic aligner trays to gradually move the teeth into proper alignment. This is done by wearing the trays for at least 20 hours a day. The trays are easily removed, allowing patients to maintain their oral health and wellness, flossing and brushing as they normally would without having to worry about brackets and wires that can make it complicated.

