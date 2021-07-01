Exedra Pocket Door from Salice of Italy Available Now From Fit

Working from home has increased significantly in the last 15 months for obvious reasons, and building consents indicate that there is a huge increase in the number of townhouses, apartments, etc being built i.e. smaller footprints. This means that developers and homeowners are often looking for great ways to make spaces multipurpose or to really pack the most they can in smaller living spaces.

A pocket door is a mechanism that attaches to cabinet or cupboard doors and allows the door to pivot 90° to slide back to sit within a double cabinet wall. It attaches to your cabinet/cupboard door so that you retain the look you want on fronts of cabinets.

It is ideal for when you have limited space, and open doors would get in the way e.g. blocking other people from walking past. It is also ideal for when you have a work surface, or a work area housed within a cabinet or cupboard and would like for the doors to be out of the way when open, for instance in the kitchen, laundry or pull out desk. Because the doors push back inside the cabinet walls, they do not block light when open.

There are lots of good examples of pocket door use, including in the ‘work from home’ space within the kitchen, dining room, living room or bedroom, and the study space within the kitchen, dining room, living room or bedroom. It can also be used in the cupboard-housed laundry within the kitchen, bathroom, garage or hallway, and in the workshop zone within the garage. It is also perfect for use in linen and storage cupboards and in office supply storage spaces.

The pocket door is designed and made in Italy by Salice, specialists in furniture hardware since 1926 with a focus on hinges and related door systems since 1957.

Salice prioritise simplification of installation, increasing installation speed and advancing technical solutions. The Salice name is synonymous with high quality, high technology, innovation, style and fashion, and for more information on hardware and tools please go to https://www.fit-nz.co.nz .