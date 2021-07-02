The award-winning Waitiri Creek are hand-crafting a range of distinctive and character-filled premium wines.

From deep in the Gibbston Valley, Waitiri Creek is a boutique Kiwi winery that is producing world-class and award-winning wines. From wine connoisseurs to wine novices, Waitiri Creek is sure to have wines that will tantalise all tastebuds.

The flagship wine from Waitiri Creek is their famous Pinot Noir. This handcrafted wine is a perfect blend of the finest quality fruit from the Waitiri Creek's Gibbston vineyards. “This Pinot Noir highlights complex notes of vanilla, cherry, and plum on the nose,” says Alistair Ward, General Manager at Waitiri Creek. This impeccably balanced palate offers delicious flavours of bramble and cassis, supported by a backbone of oak, spice and tannin.

For those sweet tooths that like fruity notes in their wine, Waitiri Creek Harriet Rosé is an excellent choice. This wine features a palate of white peach and strawberry flavours and a creamy texture. “With rich aromas of berry and candy and perfumed floral notes, this wine is best served lightly chilled,” advises Alistair.

Waitiri Creek's Chardonnay is a fruit-driven New World Style wine that is crafted from classic old-world winemaking techniques. This perfect blend of old and new makes for a rich, succulent palate with a pleasant texture and fantastic primary fruit. "All the fruit, as with all our wines, is hand harvested to ensure quality," adds Alistair.

Scrumptious floral and pear notes are the trademark of this single-vineyard wine. Waitiri Creek's Pinot Gris has a lush palate of citrus, orange zest and rock melon that richly lingers. This luscious and versatile wine can suit any occasion and is perfect for sharing with friends and family.

The ever-popular Sauvignon Blanc is perfectly showcased in Waitiri Creeks Stella Sauvignon Blanc. Filled to the brim with flavours of overtly tropical and ripe fruit and balanced acidity, this wine makes for very easy drinking. Central Otago growing conditions drive the unique flavours in this Stella wine.

The Drummer Pinot Noir is a top-quality Pinot Noir on offer from Waitiri Creek. This wine perfectly encapsulated the taste of typical Central Otago fruit flavours of raspberry, cherry and spice. This easy-drinking wine has a robust character and weight in the mid-palate, which will continue to develop over the next 12- 36 months.

