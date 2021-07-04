Artisan Contemporary Bathroom Renovation by Superior Renovations

Most old homes are not very well insulated or have good exhaust systems in bathrooms which means that they are often prone to mould. Tracey faced a similar issue with her downstairs bathroom in Titirangi.

“The bathroom was old, the shower door had started to rot and the extractor fan didn’t exist” says Tracey when asked about her initial motive to renovate. She had a bathroom renovation for us upstairs bathroom in the previous years and wanted this bathroom to have a similar design element.

“I didn’t want just a generic plain bathroom but wanted it to be similar to my upstairs bathroom” says Tracey. This bathroom’s design was definitely a credit to Tracey’s keen eye for design and aesthetics. This small bathroom was beautifully designed to maximise the space and make it appear larger.

