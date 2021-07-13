Lite Energy is coming soon

Well established Wellington electricians MC Electrical are rebranding their business towards a more eco-friendly focus.

The new brand will reflect the companies mission and values better and highlight their environmental focus more thoroughly while still providing the same services their long-time customers are used to.

With the rebrand comes a new, modern-looking and user-friendly website that interested individuals will be able to explore in the near future. New colours, logos and photos are joining the rebrand that are geared toward the eco-friendly focus.

The rebrand comes with Max and Caleb having thought thoroughly about how they could set themselves apart and highlight their competitive advantage. All their electrical services are done with the protection of the environment and energy efficiency in mind.

MC Electrical, soon to be Lite Energy, is a Wellington-based electrical company providing services in general electrical, heat pumps, lighting, ventilation, switchboards, security and cabling. Currently, the green electricians are running a giving back program, where they donate part of their income to various environmental charities, which highlights that they are much more than just your usual electricians. Get in touch with the team if you would like to learn more about the values and missions and how you can make a difference with eco-friendly electrical products.

For more information, visit our website at https://mcelectrical.co.nz/.