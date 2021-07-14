Nelson is the perfect place for a romantic luxury escape says the award-winning luxury South Island motel, Century Park Motor Lodge

Spectacular natural landscapes, delicious drinks and cuisine, a thriving arts culture and unique experiences makes Nelson the perfect romantic getaway destination says the award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge.

Looking for a romantic holiday away with your partner? Then look no further than the Nelson Tasman region. The local experts at the centrally located Century Park Motor Lodge have handpicked some of their date night ideas.

Did you know that Nelson has over 21 cellar door experiences? Sip on your favourite vino while experiencing some of stunning backdrops the Tasman has to offer. From the Waimea Plains right down to the Moutere Hills, go on your own wine adventure sample a delicious range of Pinot Gris, Rieslings, and Sauvignon Blanc. “Gravity Winery offers tours and wine tasting straight from the barrels,” says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

If you are looking for a place to eat, Nelson has a great selection of restaurants, bars and cafes on the Mapua Wharf. The seaside dining overlooking the sparkling waters of the Waimea Estuary is perfect for an intimate and romantic date night.

No romantic trip away is complete without a bit of rest and relaxation. The floatation tanks at Uplift Float Centre are a unique way to relieve your body and rejuvenate your mind of any daily stresses and is an extra special treat to have on a cold winters day. Make sure you check out their options for couples.

You don’t have to be an art lover to appreciate Nelson Tasman’s abundant arts community. Suter Art Gallery is one New Zealand’s oldest cultural establishments and has a range of captivating collections spanning over 200 years. The Wall to Wall Art gallery is a collective space of 12 passionate local artists. Saligia Art Gallery-Studio is Nelson's is a contemporary art gallery with a wide range of fine art.

For couples that like a bit of alpine adventure you can hit the slopes at Rainbow Ski Field, which offers a great selection of slopes and snow-based activities for skill levels. “You also get incredible views across the extraordinary Nelson Lakes National Park,” says Stacie.

If you are looking to have a romantic getaway in Nelson, make sure you book at Century Park Motor Lodge for your accommodation. They will happy to advise you on all the local hot spots and hidden gems that will make your romantic getaway one to remember.

Go the extra mile and book one of Century Park Motor Lodge's spa suites for you and your partner for the ultimate indulgent weekend away. You will be in complete comfort and luxury with Century Park Motor Lodge with their range of modern, spacious and well-appointed units for you to choose from.

