Candidate Wiremu Puke wants to be your East Ward councillor.

Hamilton residents living on the eastern side of the city will have a chance to vote for one East Ward councillor candidate in this year's by-election with local Wiremu Puke throwing his hat into the ring.

“I am standing for the Hamilton East Ward following the footsteps of my father, the late Hare Puke. I will work tirelessly to promote our city as a positive, inclusive, vibrant place if I am elected.” says Wiremu Puke.

Wiremu has worked as a professional consultant towards a range of cultural and environmental initiatives which are enjoyed by citizens and visitors alike. These initiatives include:

Te Parapara Maori Garden at the Hamilton Gardens.

The Whatanoa Gateway at the Waikato Stadium.

Named Wairere Drive.

Environmental restoration projects.

The Waikato Regional Expressway designation and funding.

Named and themed three local schools in our east ward.

“I also have governance experience on school boards and over 25 years' experience consulting to local councils and crown entities. I would be honoured to be your ward councillor and will work collaboratively with all people to improve the city's identity, health, and wellbeing,” adds Wiremu.

Wiremu’s vision for Hamilton includes continuously improving infrastructure as our city continues to grow in population and enhancement of entrances of the city. “I believe in the total transparent and efficient management of council’s legal costs, bills and external contracts,” comments Wiremu.

Wiremu wants to highlight our unique points of difference, “which I have fostered, that express the positive treaty relationship that Hamilton now benefits from,” adds Wiremu.

Wiremu also supports increasing our biodiversity imprint with more native flora and fauna which support community health and wellbeing. “Enough land to protect class 1 and 2 soils for horticultural and agricultural as any prolonged COVID 19 lockdowns could hurt our local economy and businesses,” comments Wiremu.

If elected Wiremu Puke will work hard to bring in the following;

“Lets celebrate our own Waikato Anniversary Holiday around the bloom of the Kowhai and make Hamilton the Kowhai city of NZ. Such an event could rival the cherry blossom festival of Japan and bring our many cultures and ethnicities together. It is a good time for our dairy industry economically and ties us all to the Waikato River,” suggest Wiremu.

Two new libraries at the Claudelands Five Crossroads next to migrant centre and one in Hamilton East with the vacancy of the Waikato Regional Council “so our elected councillors and mayor can engage directly with our community and where rate payers can pay rates,” adds Wiremu.

A multi-level carpark next to the Claudelands Events Centre that would ease parking and a interconnecting tram into the CBD.

Voting packs will start arriving in the mail from 27 July. Voters are being urged to post their ballots by 12 August to guarantee they will arrive in time to be counted. There is no online voting. Voting officially closes at midday on Wednesday 18 August.

Contact Wiremu Puke

https://www.facebook.com/Wiremu-Puke-Hamilton-East-Ward-Councillor-candidate-104556221908236/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLDf897iklcYEFK2ybD-6Dg/about

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wiremu-puke-hamilton-east-ward-councillor-candidate/

