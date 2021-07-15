Armstrong relishes return to British race circuit

Marcus Armstrong is looking forward to a return to the fast expanses of the Silverstone circuit this weekend as the fourth round of the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship begins.

Racing with the DAMS team, Armstrong (20) scored points during round three on the streets of Baku in Azerbaijan in early June and is looking for more in the coming three-race weekend.

After two street circuits in a row, Armstrong and the other drivers on the F2 grid are quick to praise the long straights and open nature of the circuit.

Marcus Armstrong first raced at Silverstone three years ago in the FIA Formula Three Championship. The Kiwi has been a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy for four years and is contesting his second season of Formula 2.

There are two sprint races of 123.711 km at Silverstone with a longer feature race covering 29 laps and a distance of 170.839 km. Silverstone is the fourth round - and the only UK round – of the 2021 FIA F2 Championship.

Going into the weekend the weather is fine and warm with humidity at 64 per cent. Humidity and track temperature are key factors in the performance of the Pirelli 18-inch tyres used by the category. The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is for fine weather.