Give the exterior of your business a freshen up with Rotorua's leading commercial and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

An exterior clean for your business or commercial property from Rotorua’s leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services is a great way to make the exterior of your business or commercial space look like new again.

Exterior Washing Services offers business owners and property managers professional and efficient commercial building washing services that will clean and enhances your building exterior removing all that dirt, grime and pollution that can quickly build up.

“Regular building washing is key in preserving the quality and integrity of your business building exterior surfaces, helping to extend its life,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

A poorly maintained building is bad for business. A dirty or rundown looking building is sure to put off customers from doing business with you. Owning a business is a lot of work, keeping up your building's curb appeal can often fall to the wayside. However, Exterior Washing Services outdoor cleaning specialists can help! A professional clean from a skilled professional will make your building look great and inviting for your customers.

Exterior Washing Services use a soft, non-abrasive building washing technique to ensure there is no damage to your property. Pressure washing is a quick and affordable way to freshen up the exterior of your commercial property making it tidy and welcoming.

The excellent range of services on offer from Exterior Washing Services are ideal for all sorts of commercial buildings such as business, offices, schools, hotels, motels, industrial areas, gas stations, clinics and more.

“We’re dependable, pay great attention to detail, use quality products and we always complete the job to a high standard,” adds Johnny. Exterior Washing Services strive to perform quality work and provide all their customers with excellent service.

Exterior Washing Services offer a great range of commercial cleaning including walls, decks, signage, roofs, concrete surfaces, parking lots and drives.

It can be a tricky and time-consuming, not to mention dangerous job to clean an exterior of a building. So why not leave it to the professionals? “Let us manage the cleaning, so you can focus on the important task of running your business,” adds Johnny.

Exterior Washing Services are centrally based in Rotorua but they are ready and equipped with the right tools and experience to provide excellent cleaning service to the entire Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: https://www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA