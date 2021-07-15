Income tax and GST treatment of meal expenses by self-employed persons – Affinity Accounting

IRD recently issued an interpretation statement on the tax treatment of meal expenses for self-employed people.

The authority is clarifying what can and can’t be claimed by a self-employed individual as a meal expense. The statement explains that meals for a person eating alone are not deductible, as they are a personal expense. Everyone has to eat, regardless if they are self-employed or working for someone. IRD also highlights that this applies to single-person meal expenses when travelling out of town, where the expense has been claimed by a lot of people previously.

