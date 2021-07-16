IPC is Back this July!

WELLINGTON

Imaginary Porno Charades is back at Fringe Bar Friday July 23!.

With sell out seasons in Brighton and Edinburgh Fringes Imaginary Porno Charades is getting a cult following here in Wellington and this month is going to be a corker!

IPC is a comedy game show that takes all your favourite films, songs, TV shows and books and turns them into naughty, sexy, ridiculous porno titles.

Two teams, led by able* team captains, Sameena Zehra and Neil Thornton battle against each other, with special guests, for the chance to win the famous, internationally coveted** IPC title belt, as host JoJo Bellini keeps the sexy ship on course.

“It’s so exciting to be hosting this hilarious show again this July” JoJo Bellini says, “both Sameena and myself have been a part of this show for over 3 years now and we are delighted to have Neil Thornton joining as one of the captains. We are limbered up and ready to unleash all the porno charading goodness!”

With guest charaders Viola Nightshade, Ali Little, Kate Spencer and Sarah Jordan.

There will be prizes. There will be riotous joy. There will be Shatner.

Set your phasers to FUN

*not always

**citation not available

Imaginary Porno Charades

September 25

Doors open at 7.30 for a 8pm start

The Fringe Bar

26 Allen Street, Wellington

Tickets: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/imaginary-p-rno-charades/wellington



