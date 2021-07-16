Urban Homes have five homes shortlisted for the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards

COROMANDEL

Urban Homes are excited to announce they have five homes shortlisted for the 2021 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards.

Included in the shortlist are their Pukekura and Whitianga show homes, two client builds in Hamilton and Ohaupo, as well as the home of Urban Home's own project manager Fraser.

Urban have won many Registered Master Builders awards in Hamilton and the Waikato. But did you know they are now also Whangamata and Whitianga builders?

You can view their Whitianga Show Home online, or call in at 7 Awatea Drive, The Waterways, Whitianga. Call ahead to make a time: 021 0209 1150

"With so much build talent here in the Waikato, we're looking forward to seeing the craftsmanship of other homes shortlisted as well!"