Blankets for Westport Launched Today

A West Coast woman has launched an appeal today for blankets, to help flood victims affected by the weekend deluge.

Angie Stenning, who moved to the Coast from Christchurch several years ago, says Kevin Reid from Back to Bed is happy to have a shipping container at his carpark, on the corner of Moorhouse Ave and Montreal Street in the city, as a drop-off point in for the next two weeks.

“Boxman Containers are supplying a 10ft container at no charge and we'll hopefully will get this into place later today but more likely tomorrow. Hiab Services have also come on board and are moving the container at no cost and as soon as possible. I’m very grateful for everyone’s support.”

Angie says she couldn’t just sit idly by while her community reeled from the devastating rainfall.

“You have to actually see the devastation in Westport to get a real sense of the disaster; no pictures in the news can truly convey the degree of damage,” she says. “It’s immense and the people…so many sad tales and tears. I can’t just sit and do nothing.”

Blankets can be dropped off at the Back to Bed carpark from tomorrow, between the hours of 9-4pm. They should be clean, dry and in good condition. No other items are being collected at this location.

A Facebook page is also being set up.

-Ends-