TRT Supply AdBlue

HAMILTON

Reinforcing their long standing distribution of Fleetguard products, TRT supply the full range of Fleetguard AdBlue® here in New Zealand.

For over 50 years TRT has developed an unparalleled range of engineering skills and expertise in the construction and road transport industries. TRT is active throughout New Zealand, Australia and Asia Pacific.



Manufacturing Leading manufacturers of heavy transport trailers, insulated EWP's and specialised equipment in Australia and NZ, TRT offers fully integrated engineering design, manufacturing and fabrication services.

TRT have a solid reputation built over many years, supplying AdBlue® to customers from the small portable units to IBC’s and bulk tank installations for fleet supply.

What is AdBlue?

AdBlue® is a non-toxic, non-flammable; biodegradable urea and water-based liquid additive automatically injected into truck exhaust systems. It helps to reduce emissions from diesel vehicles. Made from pure urea and deionised water, TRT AdBlue® is non-hazardous, non-toxic, and non-polluting.

Quality and Convenience

TRT offer same day or next day delivery available nationwide. We have a range of dispensing equipment available including:

Hand operated transfer pumps

Gravity feed kits

Pumps and nozzles

Digital flow metres

IBC Covers

They have bulk supply options available including 5000L or 3000L dispensing units, as well as 205L drums. They carry a range of dispensing equipment including pump kits and nozzles.

TRT has 10 or 20 litre options in portable AdBlue to make sure their customers are not caught short, and will arrange collection of empty IBC at no cost when reordering TRT AdBlue.

Highest Standards

TRT AdBlue® is fully licenced and ISO 22241 certified, and meets all industry OE Standards.

TRT are also a leading supplier of truck and trailer parts and service from their braches in Auckland, Hamilton and Chirstchurch.

Their AdBlue supply is simply one demonstration of their commitment to customer support.