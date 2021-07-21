TRT - The Heavy Transport Parts and Service Experts You Can Rely On

CHRISTCHURCH

Backed by a team of experienced experts and support staff, TRT operates and supplies truck parts throughout NZ, with parts branches and warehouses full of truck parts in Hamilton, Auckland, and Christchurch.

They have been operatig for over 50 years and are a New Zealand innovation leader in the truck and trailer sector.

They supply truck and trailer parts from leading OEM and aftermarket brands from around the world, as well as specialist seating and their own TractionAir CTI system.

Convenient and Comprehensive

Their comprehensive range includes:

Truck Parts: Huge range of truck parts, front axle & transmissions. Genuine OEM brands.

Trailer Parts: From axle, suspension and brakes, to hydraulics & couplings, for all trailer types, from B Trains to Low Loaders.

Traction Air ® CTI: Backed by TRT's 3 year/500,000 Km warranty, TractionAir® is the safer and smarter CTI System.

Seats: Truck, bus, machinery & marine seats, office chairs, parts, covers & seat belts, including on and off-highway seating for all makes and models of truck, bus, and machinery, options for marine environments and 24/7 control rooms.

Service Exchange: Transmissions, drive shafts, drive heads, steer axles and calipers - TRT offers a range of remanufactured products, including their well known and trusted parts exchange programme.

Genuine Parts: Genuine OEM truck parts and leading aftermarket brands for truck and trailer parts NZ wide. Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Scania, Iveco, Hiab, Zepro, Jost and more.

New Christchurch Branch

As part of their commitment to nationwide coverage, TRT opened their newest branch in Christchurch in 2019. The truck parts (Christchurch) team at TRT are experts in truck and trailer parts, with a large warehouse and truck seats drive through installation and repair services. They cover the Christchurch, Canterbury and the South Island.

Truck Repair, Service, Maintenance, COF's and Fit-outs

TRT don't stop at parts. They have an enviable reputation for truck and trailer service as well.

They offer comprehensive truck and trailer service, repair and maintenance at their Hamilton truck service centre as well as servicing the wider Waikato with national coverage options.

This includes a full range of diesel mechanical services from COF inspections and repairs through to full engine and drivetrain rebuilds.

They have a team of diesel mechanics and auto electrical technicians that are specialised across all Japanese, American and European makes and models and with their state of the art diagnostic tools.

Truck Repair & Fit Out

TRT have a large engineering experience and truck fit-out capability. From compliance, major repairs, tow bars to HIAB installations. Some of their truck repair and fit-out services include:

Truck Deck Fabrication and Repair.

New Deck or Exchange

Tow Eye, Ball Race, Draw Beam and Drawbar Fabrication and Repair

HIAB and Knuckle Boom Crane Installation, Fitout and Repair

Truck Seats, New, Refurbishment and Installation

Trailer and Body Integrations including Tanks and Tippers.

TRT pride themselves on their aim to keep truck fleets on the road and operational. They offer after hours emergency breakdown service 24/7, after hours pick up and drop off with easy access, and courtesy vehicles available.

After 50 years on the job, I'd say their pride is not misplaced.