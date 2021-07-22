Fun things to do in Nelson that the whole family can enjoy from the award-winning luxury South Island motel, Century Park Motor Lodge.

There are plenty of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy in and around Nelson says the award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge.

Did you know that one of the world’s longest Flying Fox’s is in Nelson? Riders old and young can experience the thrill of being 150 meters above the beautiful native forests while being seated in a carriage attached to a 3.2 kilometre long zip line on Skywire at Cable Bay Adventure Park.

Kids can also learn how to shoot a longbow at the archery park, can ride quads, go rafting, feed the eels and play with the toy box at the cafe. “There are also walks and gentle rides around the river are suitable for the whole family,” says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

You can choose between a wealth of family friendly activities in Abel Tasman National Park. Start the morning with a Waka trip out to Split Apple Rock, paddle around the coastline on board the Maori canoe, learning about the history of the park while taking in spectacular views of our national park.

Alternatively, you can hop on board a scenic cruise out to one of the sheltered bays nearby. “As you pass the Tonga Island Marine Reserve, keep your eye out for wildlife,” comments Stacie.

Spark your kid’s imagination and wonder by taking the factory tour at Pic’s World of Peanut Butter. While you listen to your guide's presentation on Pic's remarkable story, you can watch as peanuts drop out of the roaster, get squeezed through the grinder and pumped into jars, before being sent off down the conveyor belts to be transported around New Zealand and the world.

If you are looking for a slice of adventure, hire some bikes from the Mapua Wharf and spend some time cycling around this picturesque water side destination. “If you want fish and chips, you'll be pleased to find that the best ones are made fresh on location. Don’t forget the locally made ice cream for dessert,” advises Stacie

If you want a fun-filled family vacation, then head to Nelson where you and your kids will find an abundance of activities that will keep them entertained all holiday long. Century Park Motor Lodge Two Bedroom Presidential Spa Suite are well equipped, spacious and can sleep up to six so there is plenty of room for the whole family to get a great night sleep in between exploring the best that Nelson has to offer.

