Light for Life Charitable Trust fundraiser brings together music and culture for a fantastic night of celebration for a great cause.

A magnificent evening of cultural celebration and charitable giving is on offer from the Light for Life Charitable Trust to raise money for some well-deserving charities.

After the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid-19, the Light for Life Charitable Trust is back with their 4th fundraising dinner on Saturday 07 August at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Grafton.

The annual fundraising dinner helps six charities that deliver vital services to assist and enhance the wellbeing of thousands of New Zealanders today.

This year's event is headlined by international and multiple award-winning tenor, Benjamin Makisi with media professional Megan Alatini being the master of ceremonies for the event.

Attendees will also get to dine on a delicious culinary feast showcasing outstanding Indian cuisine before getting the opportunity to go head-to-head at the live auction for some spectacular and exclusive prizes.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Totara Hospice, Gandhi Nivas, Unicorn Foundation NZ (neuroendocrine cancer), Ronald McDonald House Charities, Cancer Society and Child Cancer Foundation.

Previous year's events have raised a total of over $370,000 for charities. This year's fundraising goal is to raise a minimum of $150,000 to be shared between the six charities.

The Light for Life Charitable Trust was founded by Jatin Patel, a community-minded leader devoted to making a real and positive difference by helping others.

"Having this event is a purposeful way to benefit New Zealand charities, their patients and families directly. I believe as business owners, it is our duty to give back to the communities that need support the most, and we are just creating the opportunities for others to do so," comments Jatin.

Many of the charities involved in previous events have been able to deliver essential services because of the funding the event provides.

For example, the donation made to Ronald McDonald House after the 2019 event funded 200 nights' accommodation for families.

The funds Unicorn Foundation NZ received equipped them for their successful campaign to bring the life-extending treatment, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy, to Auckland last year. Usually, patients would have to travel to Melbourne to receive the treatment.

Don't miss out on your chance to attend this fantastic and fun-filled event for a great cause. To sponsor or purchase tickets, visit http://www.light4life.co.nz. Enquiries to events@light4life.co.nz.

Contact:

Jatin Patel – Event Director jatin@jpassociates.co.nz 027 2914 149

Jess Page – Event Manager events@light4life.co.nz 021 251 4229