Pacific Legal's Ruth Wormald-Niu becomes a solicitor

The Auckland immigration and citizenship law firm is excited about the growth of Ruth Wormald-Niu.

Ruth has worked with the firm since September 2019 as a paralegal/administration assistant after finishing her Bachelor of Laws at AUT. In late 2020 she was admitted to the bar, and now we are delighted to welcome her to our team as a solicitor.

Ruth is passionate about immigration law and delivering excellent service for our clients and is looking forward to helping more people who need support with their visas. The Pacific Legal team is excited to grow with Ruth as an additional solicitor, and we are looking forward to supporting more clients legally however we can.

Pacific Legal’s immigration services are available to anyone across the world. We have clients ranging from Asia, the United States, Europe and beyond, who we have helped with their visa and residency application. Our team also supports employers who are looking for migrants to work for them. Contact us today if you would like to work together with Ruth or learn more about our services.

