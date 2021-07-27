Climate of unease growing around sharing vaccination status

An advocacy group for families is concerned that people having to share their vaccination status is nothing short of a modern day witch hunt, when the government has an agenda.

“People’s private medical information is being touted in the workplace and in education facilities on vaccination registry’s and those people are being punished by exclusion, predominantly with loss of work, or ridicule for their stance on COVID vaccinations” says Ministry for Families director Debbie Swanwick.

“I have been fielding calls from parents especially over several months who are now uncomfortable about sharing their vaccine status or their childs because they see the government is pro vax versus pro freedom and their opinion will be used against them. I have to agree with them” says Swanwick.

“Aside from breaches to privacy, this situation brings into question OSH requirements of emotional safety at work and school under the Health and Safety at work Act and school, when people (including children) are being emotionally harmed for expressing an opinion which they have a legal right to do. It is nothing short of a witch hunt and workplace bullying” says Swanwick.

In 1692 in Salem Massachusets the witch trials began. More than two hundred people were accused admist a climate of hysteria, with no factual basis.

Thirty were found guilty, nineteen were executed by hanging, and one man pressed to death. Dorothy Good was the youngest person to be sent to jail. She was five years old.

The trials were fuelled by teenage boredom, personal jealousies, economic conditions and a belief in the power of witchcraft by Puritans. A political narrative and legal might ensured that a travesty of justice unfolded.

A study published in Science Magazine in 1976 tried to explain scientifically the strange afflictions that those believed to be ‘bewitched’ had suffered. It cited the fungus ergot (found in rye, wheat and other cereals) which toxicologists say can cause symptoms such as delusions, vomiting and muscle spasms.

The long story of witch hunts however began in Europe between 1300 and 1330 and ended in the late 18th century. Witch-hunt fervour in Europe peaked from the 1580s and ’90s to the 1630s and ’40s. Three quarters of those European witch hunts took place in western Germany, the Low Countries, France, northern Italy, and Switzerland. It is believed 110,000 persons in total were tried for witchcraft and between 40,000 to 60,000 were executed.

There was no evidence, scientific or otherwise presented at the time to shun people from communities and justify this outcome.

“The same is true today” says Swanwick. “We are being pressed with only one possible treatment for a virus that has a 99.97% survival rate and a vaccination that is experimental until 2023 and cannot be reversed with an increasing number of incidents of harm”.

Ministry for Families is seeking legal opinion on the matter. Under the Bill of Rights 1990 section 13 it is a person’s right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion (including their thoughts regarding vaccinations) and they have freedom of movement which should not be restrained under section 18 of the Bill. In addition, Under the Human Rights Act 1993, section 66 a person cannot be victimised because of their beliefs or position in defending their rights.

“No one should be discriminated against on any grounds - because they are black or white, Jew or Christian or vaxxed or non vaxxed and of course if someone is vaccinated and you believe in that why would you be concerned at all with them being in contact with a someone that is not - that defies logic” says Swanwick.

“There is no scientific evidence that states that an unvaccinated person presents a risk to someone that is vaccinated, and if there was it would prove that the vaccination wasn’t fit for purpose. If there is a time period for a vaccination to take effect then surely the person receiving it should take the necessary precautions to ensure its efficacy and stay home, not compromise the personal freedoms of other people to enact their own. Indeed there is growing body of evidence that suggests the vaccinated may be a risk to the unvaccinated with transmission” says Swanwick.

In the genetic modification debate ‘the precautionary principle’ was actively used against Federated Farmers and Scion to stop the release of GMO’s in NZ as they would remove other peoples rights to grow organic food, being superior seeds. “It seems to MOF that some people are merely choosing to enact the precautionary principle in this situation, many stating they are waiting until 2023 to decide re vaccination, after the trials have been concluded, and the legal precedent has already been set around this” says Swanwick.

It seems many people are neither pro nor anti vax, at this moment, in time they are just undecided and they are being punished for being cautious when taking a stance either way could impact their health significantly. More information will be garnered in 2023 as to the impact either stance could have.





