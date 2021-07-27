Canda points out the need for stronger cybersecurity laws in NZ

The Waikato DHB cyberattack highlighted a gap in New Zealand’s laws for cybersecurity regulations and processes for dealing with cyber threats.

Canda, a cybersecurity specialist, highlights the difference between the European and New Zealand laws that govern the protection of sensitive information on the web, with the biggest issue being that there is no single organisation that such an attack can be reported to and who can investigate its source and hold people accountable.

Personal information isn’t protected to the highest standards in the country, and people are unsure how even to report an incident that has happened to them. As such attacks are generally very globalised, New Zealand often doesn’t have the jurisdiction to take the hacker to court, meaning they can often continue with their activities without being caught.

Canda suggests a reform of these laws and an education of the New Zealand society about what they can do when such an attack has impacted them.

