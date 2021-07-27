Roof Auckland Advise on Re-pitching Your Low Roof

There are many reasons for a homeowner to want to change the pitch or slope of a roof. For example, flat or low-slope roofs may develop leaks because of poor drainage, or an existing roof may not provide enough attic space for storage. Also, an addition may look better with a higher pitch on the old part of the house.

Houses with low pitch roofs were likely built in a time when building codes were a little different. In the 70s, roofs only required 1° of pitch/fall, whereas now iron roofs need to have a minimum of 3°. This can cause problems when it comes to re-pitching. This means you would need to increase the pitch of the roof to comply with the current building code and the roof manufacturer’s warranty (which would require a building consent).

This would likely carry additional costs, such as new detailed plans of how the increase in pitch is to be carried out, and the roof manufacturer's warranty (which would require a building consent), which can be more expensive for an older low pitch roof.

Compliance is a crucial part of the re-roofing process because it’s essential for getting a valid roof warranty once the build is over. Building consents and warranties assure you that your roof will hold up through the years, as well as helping you to avoid any nasty fines.

