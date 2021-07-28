Get your dental hygiene sorted at Naenae Dental

Naenae Dental has dental hygienists at our clinic who help our patients get on top of their oral health.

A dental hygienist treatment at Naenae Dental involves scaling and polishing stains, removing plaque and tartar from your teeth and giving you a few tips and tricks about how you can stay on top of your dental health.

Based on the assessment the hygienist makes, we will help you plan out a dental visit calendar and provide you with at-home dental care solutions. Your hygienist will suggest any other dental treatments that may benefit your oral health and book you in for appointments with your dentist. As we are open 7 days a week, even the busiest people working during the week can visit our dental hygienist team.

Naenae Dental is a modern and innovative dental clinic based in Lower Hutt, offering a range of services to its patients. These include orthodontics, bridges, crowns, fillings, implants, extractions and professional teeth whitening. We use advanced technology to diagnose and solve any oral health issues our patients might experience. Get in touch with us today to book a dental hygiene appointment.

For more information, visit our website at https://naenaedentalclinic.co.nz/.