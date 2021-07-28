Hutt Dental Hub offers root canal treatments

If your tooth is infected and you have severe pain, the Lower Hutt dentist will help solve the issue with root canal treatment.

The procedure enables our team to preserve your natural tooth and avoid the need for an extraction. Root canal treatments involve the removal of an infected nerve inside your tooth and cleaning the pulp to remove any decay and infected parts. At the end of the procedure, the teeth will be cleaned out by the dentist and a crown placed on top to protect the natural structure.

The treatment may involve a few visits to Hutt Dental Hub to ensure that no further issues arise with that area. Our team strives to keep their patients as pain-free and comfortable during the treatment as possible. We will use a local anaesthetic to numb the area and ensure you are in no pain at all. We promise that your tooth will be restored to its former glory at the end of the treatment, and you won’t be experiencing pain during your everyday activities.

