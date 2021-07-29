Visit Johnsonville Family Dentist if you are nervous about your dental treatment

The friendly Wellington dentist offers IV sedation for its most anxious treatments.

Our dentists have seen a number of stressed patients before their procedure at our clinic and have decided to provide sedation to help them relax and feel more at ease. Apart from anxious patients, it can also aid adults requiring surgical treatment and those who want to perform multiple treatments in one appointment.

At Johnsonville Family Dentist, we can do all the treatments we offer under sedation. The process will keep you relaxed, but you will be able to answer questions and remain alert during the treatment. Most patients feel like the procedure goes by very quickly, and they likely won’t remember most of it.

As IV sedation requires a nurse to be on-site, ensure you see us for an initial appointment, where we can determine if this might be the right way to perform a treatment. During this visit, we will explain everything that you need to know about sedation and why it may benefit you. If you would like to select sedation as your treatment option, get in touch with us today!

