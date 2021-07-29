Save your natural tooth with a root canal treatment at Champion Dental

The Porirua dentist offers root canal treatments to solve issues with an infected nerve in the tooth.

If you are experiencing severe pain and difficulty with eating, drinking and chewing, you may have an infected nerve in one of your teeth. To avoid the need for an extraction, your dentist can perform a root canal treatment, which involves removing the infected nerve and cleaning out the inside of the tooth from any bacteria and decay. The treatment starts with a local anaesthetic to ensure that you don’t feel anything during the procedure and that you are comfortable throughout the appointment.

Your dentist will then drill a hole in your tooth, through which the removal process takes place. The team at Champion Dental have performed numerous root canal treatments during their operation and are looking forward to supporting you in the process. During your appointment, a dentist will also explain some cautionary measures about how you can avoid further complications and the need for another treatment. Get in touch with us today to book a root canal appointment, and we will be happy to answer any other questions!

