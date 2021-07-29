Five great reasons to make Nelson your next holiday destination from the award-winning luxury South Island motel, Century Park Motor Lodge.

Nelson has it all - a growing arts and culture scene, stunning natural scenery, fantastic food, and drink and much more. But many haven’t yet experienced the magic of this travel destination. Here's the award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge pick of five great reasons why you should make Nelson your next holiday destination.

Amazing Natural Landscapes

Stunning and lush natural landscapes surround Nelson. Where else are you surrounded by three National Parks within 90 minutes of the city? The Abel Tasman Coastal Walk is a popular choice for visitors to the region. The Kahurangi National Park offers you an opportunity to explore the pristine ancient forest on winding trails. You can also catch a glimpse of Mt Owen and rockscapes that were featured in Lord of the Rings™.

Year-Round Fun

Did you know that the Tasman region has consistently the highest number of sunshine hours in New Zealand? It receives over 2600 hours of sunshine each year making it the perfect destination all year round. It’s the perfect summertime playground. Even in Autumn, it is often warm enough for a swim. In winter you will see snow-capped mountains framing the city but with little winds so you can still enjoy a pleasant hike, kayak or cycling in the region. “Spring is the perfect time to visit with the weekend farmers market bursting fresh fruit coming from local orchards,” says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

Food and Drink

Nelson is foodie heaven! Did you know that the Tasman region is the only place in New Zealand to grow hops on a commercial scale? So, stop by a few local breweries and taste test some of the best craft beer in New Zealand. There is a great selection of artisan cuisines such as the award-winning Hogarth chocolate, and Pic's Peanut Butter. There is a feast of food and drink on offer to visitors to the region.

Arts and Culture

Nelson Tasman is home to a range of heritage, artist, and artisan businesses where their passion for the arts shines through. There is plenty of street art to explore around every corner as well as spectacular modern art galleries. “Take a step into the past and visit South Street, New Zealand's oldest fully preserved street, or spend the afternoon at Founder's Heritage Park,” adds Stacie.

Central Location

Being perfectly located in the centre of New Zealand makes it easy to include Nelson Tasman in your holiday plans itineraries. It is also a great place to longer stay within your trip as it is “very easy to get here by car and there are numerous flights every day between Nelson and the main centres,” comments Stacie. Just 5 minute stroll from Nelson CBD, Century Park Motor Lodge is the perfect place to base yourself as you explore all the great things the region has to offer.

