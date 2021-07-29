Q Mastercard® (18 Months Interest Free)^ Option for renovations

You asked, we listened! Things have been busy at Superior Renovations. Since our last update, we have been working very hard to improve our processes for our clients by implementing systems to better serve and add value. We’re excited to finally announce that we can offer a flexible payment option for renovations*

We have partnered with Q Mastercard® (Q Card) to provide you an 18 Month Interest-Free Payment Option*, you can enjoy your new home now and stress less.

Learn more here: https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/finance-options/

#superiorrenovations #renovation #qmastercard

https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/q-mastercard-interest-free-payment-option/

*Lending criteria, fees, terms and conditions apply. Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.