Solution Street's Homes Come With a Homestar Rating

Solution Street’s commitment to providing homes that ecologically conscious owners will be proud to own means living up to a set of strong values and being independently judged on how the company achieves its goal of creating sustainable homes. Their promise to Auckland home buyers is that every one of their homes comes with a Homestar rating. Building an affordable house that’s also rated on its green credentials ensures the home is good for the homeowner and the planet. A greener home is going to be more efficient, saving the owner money while using less of our planet’s resources for things like heating.

This means signing up for the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC) Homestar rating system. Through Homestar, Solution Street ensures that every detail of the design and construction of the home meets the NZGBC’s criteria for a more sustainable home. This includes making sure there’s a recycling programme for waste construction materials (a leading source of waste to landfill in New Zealand).

Many New Zealand homes don’t meet basic standards for health, warmth, ventilation, and operating efficiency for our climate – where even new homes can perform poorly depending on where they’re built. Insulation requirements are low, and we lack specifications around efficient heating and lighting, water usage, or reducing carbon emissions.

The NZGBC created Homestar in 2010 as an independent rating tool that assesses the health, performance efficiency and sustainability of New Zealand houses. Homestar provides a clear, independent framework to assess sustainability and it includes mandatory minimum requirements for keeping the home well ventilated, warm and dry as well as resource-efficient. Homestar is specific to local needs and conditions and certifies homes to a standard higher than the Building Code.

However, as providers like Solution Street have shown, it doesn’t have to make a house less affordable. In fact, living in a house that’s designed and built according to these principles can save you money. Investing in building a high-quality home can mean reduced running costs and lower utility bills for water and power.

To determine its Homestar rating, a house is evaluated based on performance and environmental impact – with points awarded in seven categories to arrive at its overall rating. A house also needs a minimum number of points in each category to qualify within the rating system