MagicSeal Explains their RetroFit Acrylic Double Glazing System

MagicSeal Acrylic RetroFit Double Glazing works by trapping a layer of still-air between the existing window glass and the optical acrylic panel. This layer of trapped still air greatly reduces the heat transfer across the air gap of your glass window. The acrylic panel is secured in place by beautifully made plastic extrusions held firmly to the window frame with invisible magnets.

The process is clean, quick and once fitted, virtually invisible. MagicSeal’s Retrofitted Acrylic Double-Glazed Thermal System is installed from the inside, requiring no resealing or weather proofing; that is required, if you remove the old window frames to install double glass windows in its place. The Magicseal Acrylic RetroFit Double Glazing System works especially well on all aluminium window joinery and can be easily colour matched to the joinery colour. However, some homes (possibly apartments) are fitted with commercial aluminium window frames, and these frames are often the perfect size.

There are huge benefits to be gained by having MagicSeal Acrylic Retrofit Double Glazing, including a warmer house in winter, as double glazing, with the MS Thermal Panel, helps to keep the heat in your home, reducing costly to run heating systems, so your nett savings of energy consumption, will result in much lower power bills.

Condensation is also a major problem in single glazed homes; by allowing the warm moist air inside the home to come in contact with the cold glass, which then causes the Dew Point to be exceeded and the moisture in the warm air will condensate on the face of the cold glass. Condensation can then promote the growth of mould and fungi, that can then cause serious respiratory illnesses, for unsuspecting occupants, of the dwelling, and, in some cases, can also rot timber window frames. With a warmer home the chance of condensation forming on the windows is greatly reduced or eliminated.

The MagicSeal Acrylic RFDG System performs far better than “double glazing” as Acrylic has a much higher “R” value than glass; “Heating Star”, score, compared to DG Stars, it has 1.5 to 2 times better, thermal savings, as per WER’s (Window Energy Rating) System of Australia & NZ.

A second great feature of MS Acrylic RFDG system is that it exceeds “double glazing” by up to 3-10 Db, of noise reduction from outside noise infiltration. (Subject to the air gap size). So, if you live on a new motorway or close to noisy factories then please call your local MagicSeal Agent to get an in-home sound test, to see the improvement that can be made by installing MagicSeal Acrylic RetroFit Double-Glazing System, in your home and sleep much more soundly.

As a FREE bonus feature of MS Acrylic RFDG; it also stops up to 80% of the Sun’s UV rays, that fade furnishing, drapes and carpets.

And please be aware that it is H&S/OHS conscious, as if an Earthquake should hit your house, then any window glazing that shatters; may help save your family from serious cuts and bruises, as the Acrylic panel is 10 times more stronger than standard glass.

Take a moment to consider the benefits of keeping your house, and your family, warm this winter, and with this in mind please take a moment to find out more about Retrofit Acrylic Double Glazing and the ORIGINAL Magnetic insect screens by going to the website at https://www.magicseal.com