The Story of How Proper Pizza Began

AUCKLAND

The Proper Pizza Company opened in New Zealand two years ago with their first restaurant in O’Connell Street in central Auckland. Stuart Deeks, a seasoned hospitality entrepreneur, and his partner Ina, who works tirelessly by his side, have now decided it’s time to open the second restaurant in Whangaparaoa because they love the area and want to live on the Coast.

With recipe inspiration from Europe, The Proper Pizza Company gives Kiwis the freshest, tastiest, European-style pizza they have ever experienced, Stuart says. Ina comes originally from Albania, where pizza is not considered cheap fast food, and says, “We share our neighbouring Italians’ passion for great food and pizza in particular. It’s a specialty food, crafted with high-quality ingredients and people really enjoy it as a part of local culture and tradition.”

Ina’s family owns a number of restaurants and hotels in Albania and while she is not a trained chef, she has grown up surrounded by great food and running successful businesses in the hospitality industry. She took Stuart to her favourite pizzeria and after his first bite, he had decided it was the best pizza he’d tasted in his life. Ina and Stuart took the best parts of their European experience – high-quality ingredients and amazing flavours such as Black Truffle – and gave them a Kiwi twist to reflect local ingredients, tastes and our eating out lifestyle.

They have recently opened a second restaurant in Whangaparoa which is licensed and seats 45 people, with indoor and outdoor seating, offering a high-quality but affordable family dining experience. Locals will also be able to order food to go and for delivery until early morning, providing delicious European-style pizzas.