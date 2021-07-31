Fabulous Bifold Doors & Windows From Eco Doors & Windows

Bifold doors are becoming one of the most popular door choices for homes in New Zealand, and are a wonderful addition to any home. Not only do they add a touch of luxury and style, but they are also incredibly practical – bringing convenience and functionality to your home.

One of the most noticeable benefits of bifold doors is how much extra light they allow into your home. Bifold doors, due to their ceiling-to-floor design, maximise the amount of natural light in your home, whether they are fully opened or closed. Also, of interest to Kiwis, bifold doors seal 100% to an extra high wind zone.

If you do not have a lot of space to play with on your property, bifold doors may be the ideal solution for you. Unlike sliding patio doors, when bifold doors are folded back, they take up very little room. This is because bifold doors concertina back on themselves – allowing you the benefit of opening up your wall completely – the perfect compact door solution for those smaller spaces

A popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility, internal bifold doors can easily change your home from an open plan area ideal for entertaining to a cosy intimate space for a night in front of the television.

Similarly, bifold windows allow an open feel to a room, which is why they are especially attractive on outdoor patios and covered porches. The mounted roller system used to open and close bi-fold windows is extremely rugged, which means the window itself is also very durable. The rollers are capable of withstanding years of wear, and there is little chance of any of the components wearing out and needing replacement, when designed for the purpose in mind.

Eco Doors & Windows have a number of teams of installers with lots of experience backed by LBP’s (Licenced Building Practitioners), and for more information on aluminium joinery and aluminium doors Wellington please go to https://ecowindows.nz .