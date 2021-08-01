SIMPOWER Explain The Benefits of Battery Repacking

You name it, SIMPOWER can repack it. From Survey battery packs to power tool batteries and everything in between SIMPOWER are the battery repacking specialists. Why throw away your old power tool away when you can have the battery repacked, in most cases improving the run time and life of the battery?

SIMPOWER have regular deliveries of fresh cells, ensuring that you get the freshest battery possible, unlike premade replacements that have sat on the shelf for a long time and have often lost half the battery life before you even start. 9.6V, 12V, 14.4V & 18V Cordless Power Tool Batteries repacked / refurbished for all makes of power drill including: – Atlas, AEG, Black & Decker, Bosch, Dewalt, Festool, Hitachi, Makita, Metabo, Panasonic, Paslode, Ramset, Ryobi, Skil etc.

When Battery Repacking, SIMPOWER replace the dead or faulty cells with increased capacity cells to improve your batteries run time. Their aim in all instances is to improve the quality and performance of the batteries, so in a way, it is not battery renewal, it is battery enhancement, using only the best premium brand Ni-CD, Ni-MH or Lithium cells.

In most cases this can increase your original battery capacity so your battery will perform better and run longer between charges. Battery repacking means that your valuable equipment will last you much longer, and there is no need to go and buy new tools.

Repack time is approximately 24 – 48 hours (sooner if required) from receipt of the old battery pack, and your confirmed order to commence the work. All batteries are tested to ensure correct performance and SIMPOWER can ship nationwide.

Cheaper, poor quality cells may seem like a good investment. However, they will cost you more in the long run. You will have to replace them more often and run the risk of damaging your power tool. SIMPOWER only use the best quality PANASONIC cells designed for power tool use in their repacks, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about battery packs and speaker batteries by visiting the website at https://www.simpower.co.nz .