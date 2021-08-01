Winter is A Busy Time For Bookabin

Although winter means colder weather, this time of the year doesn’t have to mean that you can’t get lots of outdoor work done, and the team at Bookabin find that this is a very busy time of the year as their clients are ordering skip bins to help with the clean-ups around their sections.

Bookabin have a different bin type for different types of rubbish and by going to their ‘easy to access’ website, people can choose the bin most suited to their particular type of waste. The identification of the type of waste is normally fairly straight forward. However, there is a simple guide as to what you can and can’t place in a Bookabin skip.

The waste type affects the price of skip services, so it is important to choose the right one for your requirements. For instance, the bin for General Waste is suitable for light domestic and commercial waste, although Bookabin recommend checking with the bin supplier regarding mattresses, carpet and tyres which may incur extra costs.

Similarly, a Green Garden Waste bin is strictly for green garden waste only, which includes grass, leaves, tree trimmings, small branches, weeds and bark. Again, no asbestos or other hazardous waste or general waste is permitted, nor is cleanfill/hardfill, food waste, soil, cabbage trees, bamboo, flax, tree trunks or stumps.

Bookabin’s online booking service offers intending customers value for money by providing the lowest available price for refuse disposal, and its aim is to provide consumers with a high standard of service and excellent value. Bookabin have something for everyone whether it’s moving house, a garden clean-up, a renovation project or a construction site.

So, with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about hiring a skip and rubbish bin hire by visiting the website at www.bookabin.co.nz .