Five tips for growing and maintaining your customer base from Drumm Nevatt & Associates.

For businesses, especially new businesses, growing your customer base is much easier said than done. Your customer base is one of the most powerful ways of generating recurring revenue, says Registered Chartered Accounting firm Drumm Nevatt & Associates. Increase the size of your customer base by focusing on these five things.

Collect Customer Feedback

You don't have to be starting from scratch. If you're running out of ideas for how to attract new customers, look at your customer feedback. Talk to the people who use your products and ask them what they like, what they don't like and what could be better. Take user feedback seriously and incorporate it into your products; after all, your users are experts on your product experience!

Referrals and Testimonials

When someone is excited about a product, they share it. Referral bonuses work. Consider offering a referral program or incentive to have your existing users spread the news or reviews of your product or service to their network. In fact, according to research from bright local, 91% of consumers trust online reviews as much as they trust personal recommendations.

Fresh Website Content

One of the main elements that pull in potential customers is having fresh content on your website. By posting updated information, news announcements, expert advice columns, whitepaper excerpts, and other related material, you demonstrate how much you know about your industry and become the expert/leader in the eyes of your potential customers. Not only that, but fresh content will also help your website be rank higher on Google.

Stellar Customer Service

Customer service is an area of the business that you can't skimp on if you want to grow your customer base. According to a survey done by Hubspot 93% of customers are likely to make repeat purchases with excellent customer service companies. When you're interacting with customers, make sure they know that your main goal is to resolve their issues and help them out. If the conversation seems to be wrapping up, ask them a question such as "Did I answer all of your questions" and "Is there anything else I can help you with today?"

Customer Onboarding

Once someone completes a purchase of a product or service with your business, the next few steps are crucial to a customer's journey. If they struggle to use the product or service or fail to understand the user training, they may easily give up and seek a more user-friendly alternative. To solve this problem, you can implement a customer onboarding program that personalizes experiences for individual users. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach, have your team reach out to your customers to discover their specific needs and goals.

