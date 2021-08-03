New Zealand squash players get international rankings boost

Some significant improvements for New Zealand players in the PSA World Squash Rankings with several new career highs in the latest list just released.

At the top of the Kiwi men’s rankings is Paul Coll remaining at No 4 in the world after reaching the semifinals at the recent World Championships in Chicago while current national champ, Evan Williams at 73, but it’s there that the improvements begin.

Lwamba Chileshe is at a new high of 105 up from 114 after being a finalists at last month’s Howick PSA Open. The 22-year-old is keen to break the top 100 this year as well as add to his total of two PSA Challenger titles.

“I’m excited to be close to my goal of breaking the top 100 this year. I have another opportunity in September to crack it, so thanks to everyone who has supported me thus far and looking forward to competing in Wellington for the NZ Champs next month,” said Lwamba who resides in Hamilton and plays for the Lugton Park Squash Club.

Younger brother Temwa is up to 126 from 139 in the monthly rankings while Auckland’s Joel Arscott is next at 167 with Sion Wiggin follows at a new career-high of 196 while Gold Coast Commonwealth Games team member, Zac Millar is up to a new best of 198.

In the women’s rankings Joelle King remains as the eighth highest ranked player in the world after recent good form while next is Waikato’s Emma Millar, the national champion at 95. Auckland’s Abbie Palmer is at 115 while Manawatu’s Kaitlyn Watts comes in at 127.

The new player in the women’s top 200 is Ella Lash the 15-year-old from Auckland who is now ranked at 182 after making the final of the Howick Open. Left-handed Lash won’t be 16 until late next month and has plenty of squash ahead of her with the Oliver Sport NZ Championships coming up 10-12 September at Hutt City Squash Club in Wellington.