AUCKLAND

RECOMMENDATION #4: ‘KWIK-N-EZY’ are primarily a party-hire company specialising in pop-up tents but this creative group also hires some really interesting furniture and accessories too. Kwik-n-Ezy are one of the few companies that hire the ever popular ‘ghost chair’ (or ‘clear’ chair – see the image above) and they have them in two different styles.

With a good selection of quality chairs and tables they are able to accommodate weddings, corporate events and private gatherings. Kwik-n-Ezy also supply colourful kids’ chairs and beanbags along with cheerful kids’ party accessories – their crocodile-shaped bean-bags win every child over! Decor items for hire include a mad range of glowing LED-lit props: globes, cubes and pot-plant holders set a funky atmosphere and allow guests to navigate their way around outdoor events without a problem at night. Their lighting isn’t limited to these novel LED items however – strings of festoon-lights come with either plain white bulbs or multi-coloured, and you can hire strands of both electric or solar powered fairy-lights. They even have glowing palm-trees! With a couple of very impressive portable bar units with matching bar stools Kwik-n-Ezy are your one-stop shop for a reasonably priced instant party. Don’t forget to check out their vast range of glassware, tableware and linen too. Their store is based in Kingsland and their staff are great so stop by for some mad colourful funky inspiration. www.kwiknezy.co.nz

https://schupepe.co.nz/