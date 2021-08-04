Award-winning luxury South Island motel Century Park Motor Lodge celebrates its second anniversary.

It's time to break out the party hats and cake as the award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge celebrates its second anniversary.

This second anniversary celebrates the day when the current owner-operators Rick and Stacie Warren took over the business in August 2019.

"We were looking for a challenge, and we know the hospitality industry, we wanted to commit to a business while our son started intermediate school," comments Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

No strangers to the industry, Rick and Stacie brought over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry with them and have seen the motel grow from strength to strength over the last two years. "We really don't have a favourite moment. Some days it's just looking back on all the changes and improvements and feeling very proud," says Stacie.

"We have lived in Nelson since 2014. This is the longest we have ever lived anywhere, and we love the climate, the beautiful city, the size of the town. After living in lots of places, Nelson certainly is one of the best," adds Stacie.

It's an exciting time for the entire team at Century Park Motor Lodge; not only are they celebrating their second anniversary, but they are also a finalist for Best Motel in the Hospitality Awards for Excellence!

The Hospitality Awards for Excellence celebrates the success, achievements, especially this year post-COVID, the resilience of the hospitality and accommodation sector.

Voting closes on the 6th of August. You can vote for them for the People's Choice Award here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/5137131/2021-Peoples-Choice-Award

Century Park Motor Lodge have a lot to be proud of. "Feeling very proud of making the Finalist for Best Motel in New Zealand at The Hospitality Awards for Excellence and hitting Top 1% on TripAdvisor. Also, very proud of growing the business and business relationships," comments Stacie.

But what is on the Horizon for the hardworking team at Century Park Motor Lodge? Looking towards a bright future for the motel, Stacie states that they want to "Just keep moving forward, I have always said if you're not moving forward, you quite possibly are going backwards".

Now is the perfect time to visit the Nelson Tasman region, and Century Park Motor lodge is centrally located for you to explore this awesome slice of New Zealand. Designed as your home away from home, the five-star-rated Century Park Motor Lodge is ideal for corporate clients, holidaymakers, families or anyone visiting sunny Nelson.

Book Direct at Century Park Motor Lodge

https://www.centuryparkmotorlodge.com/

197 Rutherford Street, Nelson 7010, New Zealand

64 3 546 6197

0800 867 668 (NZ Free Ph)

info@centuryparkmotorlodge.com

https://www.facebook.com/centurypark

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA