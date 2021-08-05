One Month To Go For New North v South Bowls Challenge

It’s just under a month until the new initiative in bowls in New Zealand takes place as the North (Te Ika-M-āui) and South (Te Waipounamu) teams clash in the new inter-island challenge in Dunedin.

The teams range from 21-year-old hotshots to the more experienced players who have Commonwealth Games and World Championship titles to their credit.

As a result of some Covid-19 restrictions out of Australia it means there’s been a couple of alterations to both teams with some of the Kiwi players who reside or play across the Tasman unable to make a return for the challenge tournament, however there’s still plenty of talent on call on.

Both teams have a mix of experience and youth and are dominated by national and overseas medal winners. Jo Edwards and Val Smith are in the South team up against rivals such as Selina Smith (nee Goddard) from the North who is 26-years-old and has already won a Commonwealth Games medal.

Seamus Curtin from Wellington is only 21-years-old but has the experienced Michael Galloway from Auckland in his North team.

The North v South Challenge will be contested at the Hopes Dunedin Indoor Stadium, 3-5 September in a Ryder Cup type format with 18 players announced including some of the legends of the game. The North v South Challenge will bring a real atmosphere to Dunedin with all of the players, officials, TV crew for vision to be shown live on Sky Television and more.

Teams have eight male and eight female competitors as well as two para bowlers (male and female) for each team.

Day one of the event will feature two men’s and two women’s fours. Day two is nine mixed pairs (including mixed para pairs) and the final day is a huge 18 singles (including para bowlers v para bowlers).

In the past there have been North v South events but not in this new competition format and not always on a regular basis.

Teams listed below followed by club:.

North team:

Women: Clare Hendra (Silverstream), Selina Smith (Takapuna), Ashleigh Jeffcoat (Carlton Cornwall), Lisa Prideaux (Carlton Cornwell), Debbie White (Hinuera, Hamilton), Leeane Poulson (Papakura), Nicole Toomey (Victoria), Dale Rayner (Johnsonville), Lynda Bennett (Te Awamutu).

Men: Seamus Curtin (Stokes Valley), Dan Dickison (Tauranga), Jamie Hill (Mt Albert), Ray Martin (Victoria), Finbar McGuigan (Stokes Valley), Tony Grantham (Mt Albert), Michael Galloway (Royal Oak), Rory Soden (Carlton Cornwall), Graham Skellern (Takapuna),

Non-Playing Captain - Sharon Sims (Takaro) and Team Manager Mike Carroll (Stokes Valley)

South team:

Women: Tayla Bruce (Burnside), Jo Edwards (United), Sandra Keith (Allenton), Linley O’Callagan (Alexandra), Sarah Scott (North East Valley), Bronwyn Stevens (Te Rangi), Barbara McGregor (United), Val Smith (United), Pam Walker (Omakau).

Men: Sheldon Bagrie-Howley (Gore), Keanu Darby (North East Valley), Kelvin Scott (Elmwood Park) , Andrew Kelly (Canterbury), Mike Kernaghan (North East Valley), Gary Lawson (Eastbourne), Shannon McIlroy (Stoke), Lance Pascoe (Elmwood Park), Bruce Wakefield (Burnside). Non-Playing Captain - Maurice Symes (Blenheim) and Team Manager Brendan Hodgson (Stoke)

