New Website For Eco-Conscious Wellington Electrical Provider Lite Energy

The recently-renamed Lite Energy electrical services provider has a new online presence to match a new name and modern outlook. The company launched a fresh website last month which highlights the unique offering that the Lite Energy team of qualified electricians can provide to the people of Wellington and the surrounding region.

Max Stein and Caleb Beleski, owners and lead electricians for Lite Energy, lay out on the site what sets the business apart: “It’s our focus on quality. Not only quality of electrical work, but of service and communication. Dealing with tradies can be difficult, and we aim to make things smooth and simple while still providing a top-notch result.”

In the “About” section of the new site, the company expresses a mission to help New Zealand along the road to 100% renewable energy and encourage the use of energy-efficient products such as heat pumps, solar solutions, LED lighting, and more. This commendable eco-friendly ethos is also represented in the Lite Energy logo.

The site, with a fresh, modern, and user-friendly design, offers in-depth information on the array of services provided by Lite Energy. Lighting, cabling, traditional heat pumps and hot water heat pumps, switchboards, security, and general electrical projects are all on the list—a very wide range that will cover the needs of many Wellington property owners.

If you’re in search of friendly, accessible, and eco-friendly electrical services in Wellington or the surrounding area, take a look at Lite Energy’s new website and get in touch with the team.