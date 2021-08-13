Enjoy a more confident smile with braces from Central Hutt Dental

Countless Kiwis get braces to help straighten teeth for a more confident smile, and for healthier teeth and gums. While braces are a hallmark of the teenage years, many adults are also opting to get braces in the short term for greater confidence and health in the long term.

The process of applying braces, caring for them, and removing them must be completed carefully to ensure the best results with the least amount of discomfort possible. Patients will spend plenty of time with their dentist or orthodontist through regular checkups as well, so it’s not just important to seek treatment from a professional, experienced dentist, but also to find one that’s friendly and welcoming.

The friendly team of orthodontists work to improve the oral health and happiness of their patients.

The process of getting braces begins with a consultation to talk about the treatment itself, set goals and expectations, and do a full examination to discuss costs and any issues. You will talk through the options of traditional wire braces, ceramic braces, and ‘lingual’ braces that attach to the back of your teeth.

This visit is followed by another to have x-rays done for imaging purposes. Next, you will have your braces fitted. This typically takes 40-60 minutes.

Your teeth may ache for a few days following braces installation, and you will be required to return to Central Hutt Dental for regular checks and adjustments to keep your orthodontic treatment on track, and to help you care for the braces and your teeth during the process.

Braces can straighten and align teeth, alleviate stress on the jaw, improve oral health, and fix under- and overbites.

