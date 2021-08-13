Smarter security available on all uPVC doors from Eco Doors & Windows

Eco Doors & Windows provides uPVC doors and windows to the Wellington region, and now those doors are available with the latest smart locks for added security and control.

Smart locks, like all smart devices, connect to your smartphones via Bluetooth or Wifi. They allow you to unlock and lock your doors through voice command or a fingerprint, and if you are not there in person but wish to allow entry for a guest or tradesperson, you can easily unlock the door from afar.

With a smart lock, you don’t need to worry about keeping keys on you, losing keys, or having extra keys cut for guests and family members. It allows you greater control to lock or unlock your doors from anywhere and gives you greater peace of mind about your home security.

These smart locks are now available on all Eco Doors & Windows uPVC doors, including entrances, French doors, standard sliding, stacking sliding, smart sliding, bi-folds, tilt and turn, and tilt and slide.

uPVC doors from Eco Doors & Windows already offer greater security with steel reinforced frames and double glazed windows that can be laminated, making them very difficult to break. uPVC can not be deformed by moisture or changes in temperature, ensuring it stays strong over time, even in Wellington’s changing weather conditions.

Additionally, uPVC doors offer a range of benefits on their own. As a natural insulator, uPVC helps to keep homes warmer in winter and cooler in summer, which helps keep your power bills down and ensures your home is more eco-friendly. They also offer soundproofing for a quieter, calmer home.

Eco Doors & Windows offers free, no-obligation quotes and high-quality uPVC doors and windows throughout the region. Get in touch via email with sales@ecowindows.nz or call 04 974 8930 to find out more about installing uPVC doors with smart locks in your home.