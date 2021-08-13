Victoria Street Dental for a root canal treatment you can trust

A root canal is one of the most feared terms in dentistry, but it doesn’t have to be. When in the hands of a trained, experienced professional, a root canal treatment is more akin to a large filling than a scary procedure, which is why Victoria Street Dental is a great choice for anyone who needs this service.

A root canal treatment is sometimes required in order to save a dead or dying tooth. When a tooth becomes badly infected, the only options are to save it with a root canal, or remove it altogether, which means either having a missing tooth or requiring an implant.

During a root canal treatment, your dentist will remove the nerve and infected tissue from inside the tooth, then carefully clean the entire area to ensure no infection remains. Following this, your dentist will give the tooth a temporary filling and wait a week or longer to ensure there is no infection before placing a more permanent filling in the tooth.

These precautions are taken because if there is still infection hiding in the tooth, it will eventually cause the area to once again become inflamed, which can cause further damage. Your dentist will monitor the tooth over time with check-ups and x-rays, then eventually place a crown over the tooth as a permanent cap to give it extra strength, as the infection and root canal treatment can weaken the tooth and leave it prone to cracking.

A dentist must take extreme care when performing a root canal, and when carrying out checkups. At Victoria Street Dental, you can rest assured that you and your teeth are in good hands and that the team will make any procedure as pain-free and stress-free as possible.

Call to make an appointment on (04) 555 1001, or email info@victoriastreetdental.co.nz to learn more.