Proquip Offers Professional-Quality Cleaning Supplies and Equipment Across the Nation

Proquip, the market leader in commercial cleaning products and equipment, has offices in New Zealand’s three biggest cities: Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. From these major centres spread from north to south along Aotearoa, the company can reach customers across the country and equip them with commercial and industrial-grade cleaning supplies for the very best results.

With a product range that includes all things commercial cleaning, from floor polishing machinery and industrial vacuums to eraser sponges and all the necessary chemicals, Proquip is a one-stop-shop and a leader in the industry. The company has huge collective experience and a commitment to quality and value. The three strategically located facilities make their products, advice, and training services available to as many Kiwis and NZ businesses as possible.

At any of Proquip’s modern office and warehouse properties, customers have access to see the array of equipment and products, talk to the expert team members, and tap into product training and ongoing support. The company has customers from many different industries. Past and present sectors benefitting from their supply and services include accommodation, aged care, automotive, commercial cleaning, food processing, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and more.

The intelligent and practical solutions that Proquip offers are invaluable to many businesses, and their trio of physical locations make them available and accessible across the nation. If you would like to visit a Proquip location, take a look at the contact page to find addresses and contact details.