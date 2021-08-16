SWEATEMBER 2021: Kiwis challenged to Sweat for CF this September

SWEATEMBER is back for 2021, challenging Kiwis to commit to any sweaty activity throughout September to get fit and raise money for New Zealanders living with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Created by Cystic Fibrosis NZ, the campaign aims to raise funds for support services and better access to life-saving medications that will help give a brighter future to Kiwis living with CF.

CF is a serious and ultimately terminal genetic condition which effects the lungs and digestive system. People with CF endure a demanding and time-consuming daily regime of lung clearance and medication, together with regular medical check-ups and, over time, increasingly frequent hospitalisations.

“It’s a brutal reality that CF cuts short the lives of those with the condition, with only half of individuals reaching 31 years of age in New Zealand,” says Jane Bollard, CE of CFNZ.

“Life-saving medications such as Trikafta are still not funded in New Zealand, severely impacting both quality and length of life. We are striving for a future where there is easy and equitable access to the best medicines and treatments across New Zealand no matter where a person with CF lives,” adds Jane.

By getting SWEATY for CF New Zealanders will help bring life-saving medicines such as Trikafta to New Zealand, provide support and information through CF Social Workers, and fund research for a life unlimited.

Make your sweat count today. Visit www.sweatember.org.nz to sign up and get sweating, or donate to the campaign.

About Cystic Fibrosis NZ

Cystic Fibrosis NZ is the only charity dedicated to supporting and improving quality of life for people with CF and their families. Established in 1968 as a volunteer support group for parents with a newly diagnosed child, we dedicate ourselves to shaping a brighter future for everyone with CF. We do this through local family and individual support by our team of social workers, by covering the cost of essential medical equipment, providing organ transplant assistance, information packs, welfare assistance and many other means of support. We also fund CF research and advocate on behalf of the community for better access to services and care.



About cystic fibrosis:



Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a serious illness that affects lungs and digestion. It is the most common life-threatening genetic disorder affecting Kiwis. It is caused by a faulty gene that has been passed down from a baby's mum and dad and is usually diagnosed soon after birth. One in 25 people carry the faulty gene that causes it, often without even knowing.

There are over 540 Kiwis with CF, and it’s usually diagnosed through the heel prick test as part of new-born screening.

People with CF endure a demanding and time-consuming daily regime of lung clearance and medication, together with regular medical check-ups and, over time, increasingly frequent hospitalisations. For a number of those with CF, a lung transplant may be the only remaining option.

People with CF secrete thick, sticky mucus in their bodies. The mucus in their lungs traps bacteria which can results in chronic infections, meaning that people with CF struggle with reduced lung function, progressive lung damage and possible respiratory failure. In the digestive system CF reduces the amount of insulin produced and stops the digestive enzymes that aid digestion, leading to poor growth and physical weakness.

One of the most striking features of CF is cross infection. Two people with the condition should never be in close contact as their lungs harbour specific bacteria that are a risk to someone else with the condition. This means no group support and the added stress of having to physically avoid others with CF.



For further information please visit: www.cfnz.org.nz