Raise a glass and celebrate Pinot Noir Day with award-winning Central Otago winery Waitiri Creek.

Pinot Noir Day on Wednesday 18 August is a wonderful time to celebrate NZ’s top red wine variety, Pinot Noir! Here are some tips award-winning Central Otago boutique wine maker, Waitiri Creek on a perfect way to celebrate Kiwi’s favourite red wine.

The last 20 years has seen Central Otago become New Zealand’s premier Pinot Noir region. However, it’s success has been many years in the making with Frenchman Jean Desire Feraud planting the very first grapes in Clyde back in 1864. The Ward family soon followed arriving in the Deep South in 1875 and recognised the potential of the region for pastoral farming and later horticulture including apricots and cherries. Later in the mid 1970’s commercial vineyards sprang up with likes of Rippon Wines in Wanaka and Alan Brady in Gibbston.

The Gibbston Valley in Central Otago is the highest wine growing area at around 400 metres above sea level in New Zealand. The passionate team at Waitiri Creek capitalises on this unique terroir to handcraft distinct Pinot Noir that has all the hallmarks of a fantastic Central Otago wine.

Pinot Noir is a distinctive, gorgeous wine with delicious flavours. “Our pinot noir will leave you needing another glass before you’ve even completed the one you’re sipping on,” says Alistair Ward, owner and founder at Waitiri Creek.

Pinot noir is an important grape variety originally found in the Burgundy region of France. The name Pinot Noir stems from the French word for “pine” (pinot), because the grapes grow in pinecone-shaped bunches, and “black” (noir), a reference to their dark colour.

Pinot noir wine's taste differs depending on the region it comes from, and the terroir or conditions under which the grapes are grown. Pinot Noir is now the second most planted grape in New Zealand behind Sauvignon Blanc.

Pinot noir is best served at room temperature so all the aromas and flavours can express themselves. So, with great food, friends and family Pinot Noir can be a wine for all occasions. Make sure to serve it in a large, bell-shaped glass so you can appreciate the aromas and study the colours.

A great New Zealand Pinot Noir can be placed in your cellar and aged between 5 – 10 years. Store bottles lying on their side, in a dark cool place, away from fluctuating temperatures and light. However, if you do crack open a bottle, you should drink it within a day after opening to keep the wine at its best.

Waitiri Creek Pinot Noir:

2017 Drummer Pinot Noir - Beautifully fruited and gorgeously complex on the nose showing dark plum, spiced cherry, thyme, vanilla and cedar characters, leading to a wonderfully weighted palate that's richly textured and flavoursome. Generous and silky with a lengthy savoury finish.

2013 Waitiri Creek Pinot Noir - It's attractively complex and engaging on the nose showing dried cherry, cured meat, dark mushroom and mixed spice aromas. The palate offers fleshy texture and sweet fruit flavours combined with rich savoury undertones, leading to a lingering spicy finish.

2019 Harriet Rosé - Brightly fruited and elegantly expressed on the nose showing grapefruit, nectarine and floral characters with a hint of strawberry. The palate displays vibrant fruit flavours combined with fine texture and refreshing acidity, finishing long and pleasingly dry. This wine like all our pinot noir is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes grown in the Gibbston Valley.

