BuckettLaw launches new webinar series

MattsChatts educates listeners about employment law in simple, straightforward language.

The webinar series will include multiple episodes addressing questions from listeners, exploring some issues people may come across within their employment and encouraging others to learn about employment law.

Matt Belesky is an experienced employment lawyer who has several years of experience in providing advice on disciplinary and performance issues, bullying and harassment, workplace investigations, organisational change, health and safety, 90 day trial periods and confidentiality and privacy issues. He is well versed in explaining what complex employment law terms mean, and if you find yourself in a challenging situation, he will be able to offer expert advice.

MattsChatts are a great way to find the answer to any employment law questions without having to visit a practice in person. The webinar is straight to the point, interviews other prominent employment lawyers in some episodes to get further insight into a case or question.

BuckettLaw is a group of employment law experts in Wellington, supporting both employers and employees with employment law questions. If you have any questions or need a professional and transparent lawyer to represent you, get in touch with us today!

For more information, visit our website at https://buckettlaw.co.nz/.