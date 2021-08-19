Prepare for your summer events with Baxters Catering!

If you are planning a large summer party, event or function, let Baxters Catering sort out your food and beverage needs.

The Wellington caterer is well-versed in creating meals for a range of different occasions, be it a wedding, birthday celebration, corporate function or a special event. Our menus can be specially designed for the theme of your event, and we can even offer decorations and special cutlery for your needs.

Baxters Catering can get very busy during the summer, so if you plan to throw a significant function or party, make sure you discuss your needs with our team early on. Our team can help you select the menu and even design a bespoke selection of meals if you wish. We have spit roast, BBQ, canapes, cocktails, breakfast, lunch and dinner options available, so whatever your needs, we can make them happen.

Our summer menu is fresh and light and ensures you will feel great even in the warmer months of the year!

Baxters Catering has made numerous events in the Wellington region stand out with their tasty, filling and perfect looking meals. Ensure you are prepared for your summer event, and get in touch with us to plan your large event!

For more information, visit our website at https://www.baxterscatering.co.nz/.